Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

A group under the auspices of Patriots for the Advancement of Peace and Social Development (PAPS) has petitioned President Muhammadu Buhari, urging him to intervene in the mounting security tension in Zamfara State by ordering security agencies to arrest, investigate and possibly prosecute those fuelling it.

In a press statement issued in Abuja by the chairman of the organisation, Dr Sani Abdulahi Shinkafi, the group accused members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) of beating the drums of war in the state, accusing them of being behind the security situation.

He said the appeal had become necessary following the unguarded and provocative statements made by factional members of the APC loyal to former Governor Abdulazeez Yari.

It reads in part: “We write to call your attention, Nigerians and the international community to a disaster waiting to occur in Zamafara State which has hitherto been the hot bed of armed banditry, kidnapping and cattle rustling until the inauguration of the present administration of the governor of Zamfara State, Mr Mohammed Bello Matawalle.

“It is on record that at the inception of the present administration, Governor Matawalle declared a cease fire and an amnesty to all armed bandits and cattle rustlers in Zamfara State which had brought relative peace to the otherwise restive state.

“In the last few weeks intelligence reports available to us uncovered plots by some factional members of the APC in Zamfara State to breach the existing peace the good people of Zamfara State are enjoying presently.

“There is an evil plan to disrupt the peace restored by the administration of Governor Matawalle that initiated peace and alternative dispute resolution with the deadly armed bandits in the state for the past one year.

“Cattle rustling has drastically reduced to the barest minimum in all the nooks and crannies of Zamfara State. The findings by the government’s intelligence reports and security agencies indicate inciting some repented armed bandits to denounce the peace accord signed with the Zamfara State government and cause mayhem.