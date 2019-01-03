Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Embattled Governor of Zamfara State, Abdulaziz Yari, on Thursday, said that he was ready to sacrifice his position should a state of emergency be imposed on his state on account of its worsening insecurity.

This was as he declared that his call for a state of emergency was not merely playing ‘politics.’

The governor stated this while speaking to State House Correspondents after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Governor Yari also expressed confidence that the lingering cases of armed banditry in the state would not affect the forthcoming election, adding that they are not occupying any territory in the state.

Governor Yari, who said he met the President over the security situation in the state, said the issue of the armed banditry was being exaggerated.

According to him, some politicians had suggested the declaration of state of emergency on the wrong assumption that he would afraid to loss his office.

Yari assured that he was prepared to do anything that would ensure peace and security in the state.

On his support for declaration of emergency in Zamfara State, he said he was not playing politics with it, saying ” I’m not playing politics with it. I’m serious about it.”

Asked whether he discussed the declaration of emergency with Buhari, he said, ” not at all.”

According to him, if the security agencies were serious, the insecurity in Zamfara State could be easily brought under control.

“There is no place being occupied by the armed bandits in Zamfara State.

“They live and operate in the forest. They strike and run. Most of the camps are known by locals,” he said.

Lamenting the lack of presence of police in many parts of the state, he said policemen redeployed from the state following President Buhari’s directive have not been replaced.

He recalled that the President had directed that policemen who had spent three years and above be redeployed as a strategy to address the armed banditry in the state.

