Mohammed Munirat Nasir, Gusau

The Correspondents Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ, Zamfara State Council, has suspended its boycott of the state government activities.

The union began the action on Wednesday, following alleged harassments being meted on its members by the Government House Security Personnel.

This decision followed a resolution by the chapel members after pleas and apologies by the Chief Security Officer (CSO) to the governor and the Senior Special Assistant to the governor on Media.

The governor’s aides during the peace meeting held in Gusau yesterday gave assurances that there will not be any hindrance or intimidation to members of the chapel while carrying out their professional duties in the state.

The meeting which came at the instance of Governor Bello Mohammed, also assured that identification cards will also be issued to the chapel members so as to have unhindered access to the Government House and any of the governor’s official engagements.

The meeting was attended by NUJ state chairman, Abdulrazak Bello Kaura, the secretary, Abubakar Ahmed and the chapel’s chairman, Umar Muhammad Maradun.