The All Progressives Congress (APC) has vowed that perpetrators of the massacre in Zamfara State would be fished out and punished.

National Secretary of the Caretaker Committee of the party, John Akpanudoedehe, stated this in reaction to the killing of scores of persons by gunmen in a raid on communities in Bukkuyum and Anka LGAs of Zamfara State.

“The killings in Zamfara state and elsewhere will not go unpunished,” he said.

He said the designation of bandits as terrorists would make security agencies deal with them.

“Indeed, the recent designation of these satanic, evil and criminal elements as terrorist groups will further buoy our security services to deal with them as such and ultimately contain their nefarious activities in the country.

“The APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee led by Governor Mai Mala Buni expresses heartfelt condolences to the families that lost loved ones and commiserates with the government and people of Zamfara State.

“We commend and urge support for the military and other security services whose concerted onslaught on the camps of the criminals is ensuring the rescue of kidnapped citizens and neutralising the criminal elements. Already, the terrorists (formerly bandits) are now fleeing as troops clearance operations has forced their dislodgement from their enclaves. We urge Nigerians to watch out and report any suspicious movement. The President Muhammadu Buhari government has been steadfast in retooling the armed forces, recruitment of personnel and intensified training to enhance their operational capacity in safeguarding public safety and the territorial integrity of the country.”