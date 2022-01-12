From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday sent a delegation to conveyed his condolences and that of his government to the people of Zamfara State on what he called the “extremely unfortunate” mass killings of innocent people by retreating bandits.

According to a statement by Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, Buhari described the recent incident as a very sad one for the nation, reiterating his earlier commitment to tackle the monster of terrorism head on, reassuring that the besieged communities and other Nigerians will not be abandoned to their fate.

In an address to the Governor, commissioners, Emirs, the Chief Judge and Grand Khadi, legislators, council chairmen and political leaders, President Buhari who was represented by by the Minister of Defence, Major General Bashir Magashi (rtd), expressed the strong determination of the administration to get rid of these bandits who have now been classified as terrorists.

“There will be no let-up in the ongoing campaign to rid Zamfara and other affected states of the menace of these terrorists. Since they have no regard for the sanctity of life, so shall they be dealt with.

“The government is fully informed of what is going on and will do whatever it takes to end this. We are here to talk to the Governor and to assure the state that the administration is determined to do more to defend the life and property of the people,” he said.

President Buhari condoled with the government and the people of the state over the losses of life and directed the military and other security agencies to intensify the ongoing campaign until everyone and everywhere is safe.

The Governor of Zamfara State, Alhaji Bello Matawalle, who welcomed the delegation said that it is a testimony to the strong support of the President and the government at the center.

He appreciated the wisdom and vision of the President in approving the ongoing military campaign in the state, the effect of which has led to the dismantling of terrorists’ hideouts used as launching grounds for kidnapping, rustling and terrorism but said that more still needed to be done.

The Governor added that President Buhari is an example to the world in the establishment of democratic values and commended him for responding positively to all the requests so far placed before him by the state government.

He called on the federal government to fortify the security of the state with additional Armored Personnel Carriers, APCs and to roll out a special intervention fund for Zamfara and other states equally affected by the scourge of insecurity.

The delegation conveyed the approval of the President for palliative items for the Anka and Bukkuyum Emirates, the latest to be attacked, and for other areas equally affected by the attacks in the recent past.

Other members of the delegation were the Minister of Police Affairs, Alhaji Maigari Dingyadi, the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Affairs, Hajiya Sadiya Umar Faruk, the National Security Adviser, Major General Babagana Munguno (rtd), Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba and the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu.