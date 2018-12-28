Meanwhile, the Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshall Sadik Abubakar, has visited Katsina, Zamfara and Sokoto states.

Worried by the wanton killings in parts of Zamfara, the Federal Government has concluded plans to deploy additional fighter jets and personnel to tackle the security situation in state.

Hundreds of persons have been killed by bandits in Zamfara in 2018.

The killings have continued despite the deployment of crack security personnel including soldiers, air force personnel and equipment to the state.

The police in Zamfara confirmed 17 people killed in the latest attack by bandits on a community in the state.

The attack occurred in Magami Village, Faru District of Maradun Local Government Area.

A statement by the Zamfara police spokesperson, Muhammed Shehu, said the attack occurred on Saturday evening.

Meanwhile, the Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshall Sadik Abubakar, has visited Katsina, Zamfara and Sokoto states.

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF), which made this known in a statement by its Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, said the visits was to carry out on-the-spot assessment of the security situation in the three states.

According to the statement: “During the visits, the CAS paid courtesy calls on the governors and interacted with the commanders, officers and men of Nigerian Air Force (NAF) units in the states.

“The CAS, who was accompanied by other senior officers from Headquarters NAF, embarked on the visit with a view to fashioning new strategies for dealing with the emerging security threats in states of the Northwest affected by the menace of armed banditry.”

According to a statement by NAF, the CAS who began his tour Katsina was briefed by the Air Officer Commanding Special Operations Command, Air Vice Marshal Samson Akpasa, as well as the ATF Commander, Air Commodore Ayoola Jolasinmi, on the progress of anti-armed banditry operations in

the Northwestern states, before proceeding to Gusau, Zamfara State.

“The visit to Zamfara State began with a courtesy call on the acting Governor and the Speaker of the Government House Gusau, during which he commiserated with the families of those killed in recent attacks as well as the government and entire people of Zamfara State.