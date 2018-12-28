Meanwhile, the Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshall Sadik Abubakar, has visited Katsina, Zamfara and Sokoto states.
Worried by the wanton killings in parts of Zamfara, the Federal Government has concluded plans to deploy additional fighter jets and personnel to tackle the security situation in state.
Hundreds of persons have been killed by bandits in Zamfara in 2018.
The killings have continued despite the deployment of crack security personnel including soldiers, air force personnel and equipment to the state.
The police in Zamfara confirmed 17 people killed in the latest attack by bandits on a community in the state.
The attack occurred in Magami Village, Faru District of Maradun Local Government Area.
A statement by the Zamfara police spokesperson, Muhammed Shehu, said the attack occurred on Saturday evening.
Meanwhile, the Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshall Sadik Abubakar, has visited Katsina, Zamfara and Sokoto states.
The Nigerian Air Force (NAF), which made this known in a statement by its Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, said the visits was to carry out on-the-spot assessment of the security situation in the three states.
According to the statement: “During the visits, the CAS paid courtesy calls on the governors and interacted with the commanders, officers and men of Nigerian Air Force (NAF) units in the states.
“The CAS, who was accompanied by other senior officers from Headquarters NAF, embarked on the visit with a view to fashioning new strategies for dealing with the emerging security threats in states of the Northwest affected by the menace of armed banditry.”
According to a statement by NAF, the CAS who began his tour Katsina was briefed by the Air Officer Commanding Special Operations Command, Air Vice Marshal Samson Akpasa, as well as the ATF Commander, Air Commodore Ayoola Jolasinmi, on the progress of anti-armed banditry operations in
the Northwestern states, before proceeding to Gusau, Zamfara State.
“The visit to Zamfara State began with a courtesy call on the acting Governor and the Speaker of the Government House Gusau, during which he commiserated with the families of those killed in recent attacks as well as the government and entire people of Zamfara State.
He said he was in the state to assess the situation with a view to evolving strategies and emplacing more effective structures and air assets in support of the operations to deal with the threat.
He visited HQ ATF OPDM which also served as the Air Component of Operation Sharan Daji (OPSD) and the NAF 119 Forward Operating Base (119 FOB), Sokoto, with a view to upgrading facilities to enable the conduct of air operations from Sokoto, for enhanced NAF response capability in dealing more decisive blows on the armed bandits.
The CAS reportedly assured the governor and residents that NAF, in alliance with the Nigerian Army and other security agencies, would continue to work round the clock to ensure security of lives and properties of the local population.
In his response, the acting Governor, Mr. Sanusi Rikiji, expressed appreciation for the visit noting that the security agencies had been doing their best to curtail the activities of the armed bandits in the State, especially since the commencement of OPDM and the recent Operation 777 under OPSD, the statement.
The acting governor was, however, quoted as saying that it appeared the armed bandits were reacting to the tremendous successes of the operations by launching a fresh wave of attacks against innocent civilians.
“He said, as a result, killings and kidnappings had become daily affairs. He therefore welcomed and appreciated the show of concern by President Muhammadu Buhari. He said the state government would support all actions that would be taken to restore peace and stability.
“The governor equally condoled with the CAS over the death of NAF personnel who had paid the supreme price in the course of discharging their duties within the state.
The visit to Zamfara ended at the 207 Quick Response Group (207 QRG) Gusau, where the CAS interacted with the commander and personnel of the Group as well as other senior officers.
While in Sokoto, the CAS and his entourage paid a courtesy call on Governor Aminu Tambuwal at Government House Sokoto and the Sultan of Sokoto at his palace.
Governor Aminu Tambuwal said the state had faced security challenges in frontiers with Zamfara and Niger Republic border communities.
“We were under pressure of security challenges for the past three years from Zamfara axis and recorded bandits killings our people in Tabanni village and of recent encroachment by unknown people,” the governor said.
“We believe that with cordial relationship and working as a team, we will greatly address this situation,” Tambuwal added.
Air Marshal Sadiq, in his response said his visit was on the heel of the presidential directives to ascertain security situations.
He explained that the effort was to add value to the ongoing operations, through enhancing air facilities movements, fuelling base and other technical arrangements for the success of the operations.
The Chief of Air Staff said the operations was critical to ensure the country is secured and urged other security agencies to support them and work as a team against any group or person that may undermine the unity of Nigeria.
He called on Nigerians to support the security agencies with useful information in order to achieve the desired objectives.
The Air Force chief also interacted with the commander and personnel of 119 FOB as well as other senior officers in the state and encouraged them to intensify their efforts in order to ensure the territorial integrity of Nigeria is not undermined in any way.
He also appealed to people of Sokoto State to provide useful information that would help security agencies in their operations.
Meanwhile, Minister of Interior, Lt.-Gen. Abdulrahman Dambazau (retd), has assured Nigerians of the Federal Government’s readiness to deploy additional security resources to end the destruction of lives and property in Zamfara.
Dambazau gave the assurance in a statement issued by his Press Secretary, Osaigbovo Ehisienmen, yesterday, in Abuja.
The minister said President Buhari had commiserated with the government and people of Zamfara, following attacks by suspected bandits, which claimed property and lives of innocent Nigerians.
Dambazau expressed Buhari’s deep concern about the unrepentant attitude of the perpetrators of senseless killings in the state.
“We are committed to working closely with the state government to deploy more security resources to the state,” Dambazau said.
Ehisienmen said the minister was further briefed by heads of security agencies in Zamfara, in order to put in place additional proactive measures to restore peace needed to protect agricultural and mining interests in the state.
According to the statement, Dambazau was received by the acting governor and other members of Zamfara Executive Council.
The minister later proceeded to the palace of Sarkin Katsina Gusau, Dr. Ibrahim Bello, the Emir of Gusau.
He said Dambazau, while at the palace also delivered Buhari’s message, and assured the Gusau emirate of government’s commitment to ensure law and order in the state.
He said the minister also visited the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camp, as well as the headquarters of Tsafe Local Government area, where protesters destroyed vehicles and other government property.
