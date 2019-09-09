Mohammed Munirat Nasir, Gusau

The lawmaker representing Maru/Bungudu federal constituency in Zamfara State, Shehu Sarkin-Fulani, has donated tricycles and cash to 114 women as part of measures to improve their welfare.

Sarkin-Falani presented the donation in Gusau through his NGO, Fulbe Care Initiative.

The gesture, he said, was aimed at complementing the state and federal government’s efforts in tackling poverty and unemployment.

“This donation is in line with the manifesto of our party, the PDP. During my campaigns, l promised to carry women along, so this is some of my blueprints to empower women,” he said.

The lawmaker said he was targeting 5, 000 rural women in the constituency, comprising Maru and Bungudu Local Government Areas.

Director of Programmes, Fulbe Care Initiatives, Musa Umar, said the 114 beneficiaries were selected from 10 wards in Maru, and 11 in Bungudu local government areas.

“Each of the 114 selected women would be supported with N20,000 to start up various businesses,” Umar said.