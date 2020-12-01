By Romanus ugwu

The Chairman, All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker/Extraordinary National Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), Governor Mai Mala Buni has approved the appointment of the Governor of Jigawa State, Badaru Abubakar, to head the committee for Bakura, Zamfara State House of Assembly by-election.

The statement issued by the Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabena, the party listed other committee members as Governors of Kogi and Kebbi States, Yahaya Bello and Atiku Bagudu as deputy Chairman and member respectively.

Former APC National Vice Chairman (North East), Comrade Mustapha Salihu will serve as Secretary of the 20-member Election Committee.

Other members of the 20-man campaign committee include, Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wammako, Deputy Governor of Kano State, Nasiru Gawuna, Minister of Police Affairs, Muhammad Maigari Dingyadi, MD, National Inland Waterways Authority, Chief (Dr.) George Moghalu, Youth Representative, APC CECPC, Barr. Ismail Ahmed, House of Representatives Majority Leader, Hon. Al-Hassan Ado Doguwa, Hon. Suleiman Argungu, Hon. Ismail Gadaka, Femi Ige, Ben Kalu, Magaji Da’u, Umar Moh’d Bio-Kwara, Joseph Ibanga, Shina Peller, Barr. Innocent Egwim, Itoro Otong with Comrade Mustapha Salihu as the committee Secretary.

“On December 5, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) will conduct concurrent legislative by-elections in some states, including the Bakura State House of Assembly by-election in Zamfara State.

Election Committee members,” the statement read.