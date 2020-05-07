Mohammed Munirat Nasir, Gusau.

Zamfara state governor, Dr Bello Mohammed Matawalle has approved the appointment of a 40 years old serving officer of the Nigerian Army, Major Sanusi Mohammed as the new Emir of Kaura Namoda Emirate.

A statement by the Special Adviser Public Enlightenment, Media and Communications, Zailani Bappa, said the approval of Major Sanusi Mohammed’s appointment as the new Emir followed the recommendation by the Kaura Namoda Traditional Council as enshrined in the selection procedure.

Matawalle wishes the new Emir a successful reign.