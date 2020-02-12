Mohammed Munirat Nasir, Gusau

Zamfara State governor, Dr Bello Mohammed Matawalle has blasted former Governor Abdulaziz Yari Abubakar over his recent comments describing governors as nobody and irrelevant in the country.

Matawalle gave the reaction on Wednesday at the Government House, Gusau while receiving 55,000 All Progressives Congress (APC) members from Bakura and Gummi local government areas who dumped the APC for the PDP.

Matawalle described the recent comments by Yari as the highest level of insensitivity for a person who God gave an opportunity to rule a state for eight years.

“It is very unfortunate that a former governor who is supposed to be a statesman is making senseless and uncomplimentary comments capable of causing disaffection in the society,” he said.

The governor added that the statements by Yari showed that he was yet to accept that it is only God that gives power to whom He wants at a particular time.

Matawalle said the statements by Yari were a clear indication that despite his acclaimed vast religious knowledge, he is still ignorant.

“You have been busy going round high places, black-painting my administration because you are still not sensible enough to accept the will of Allah,” he said.

He described the ongoing mass defection from the APC to the PDP in the state as a sign that the former governor whom he described as a “pompous and a high-headed person,” has lost his political relevance in the state.

“You are reported to have described me as not your mate in politics, which is quite right because you know you were once my driver,” he said.