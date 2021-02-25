From Mohammed Munirat Nasir, Gusau

Zamfara state governor, Dr Bello Mohammed Matawalle has approved the establishment of three additional ministries to bring number of ministries in the state to 22.

A statement by the Secretary yo the State Government (SSG), Alhaji Bala Bello said the action of the governor was in accordance with dynamic nature of governance and to allow for effective service delivery.

The SSG listed the newly created ministries as Ministry of Arts, Culture and Tourism, Ministry of Higher Education and Ministry for Social and Community development.

He added that the existing ministries that are restructured are Ministry of Information, Ministry of Commerce and Industries, Ministry of Women and Children Affairs, Ministry for Local Government Affairs and Ministry of Science and Technical Education.

“In accordance with restructuring exercise, His Excellency has relieved all Special Advisers of their appointments. Similarly all the Director Generals are hereby dropped to enable for proper reorganisation of the existing Directorates,” he said.

The SSG directed the Special Advisers and the Director Generals to hand over the affairs of their organisations to the accounting officers, or the Directors of Administration of their respective Directorates.