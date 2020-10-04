Mohammed Munirat Nasir, Gusau

The Zamfara State Governor, Dr Bello Mohammed Matawalle has facilitated the rescue of 11 kidnap victims without paying ransom as a result of the carrot and stick initiative of his administration.

A statement by his Special Adviser Public Enlightenment Media and Communications, Alhaji Zailani Bappa, said Matawalle received the 11 rescued kidnapped victims at the Government House, Gusau, in furtherance to his “carrot and stick approach” to lasting peace in Zamfara State.

The Governor assured that his administration will not rest on its oars until total peace is achieved in the State.

He directed that the victims are taken to the hospital to ascertain their health status before they will be finally released to their respective families.

The 11 rescued victims expressed total delight and boundless gratitude to governor Matawalle whom they described Matawalle as the “Ark of Noah”.

The victims, 8 males and 3 females, are from various states which included Bauchi, Niger, Sokoto and Zamfara States.

The rescue of the 11 victims is coming at a time when Governor Matawalle summoned a State holders’ meeting on October 3 to further discuss avenues of achieving peace without bloodshed in the northern State.