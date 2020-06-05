Mohammed Munirat Nasir, Gusau.

Zamfara state governor, Dr Bello Mohammed Matawalle on Friday swore in 14 local government council sole administrators in the state.

The oath of office on the 14 sole administrators followed their earlier screening and confirmation by the Zamfara State House of Assembly.

Matawalle while speaking at the swearing in ceremony drew the attention of the sole administrators to the dissolution of the 14 local government councils chairmen by the state House of Assembly was a result of unsatisfactory performance and negligence of their primary responsibility of ensuring the security and safety of the people of our localities by some of them.

“We received reports that some of them were handling the issue of security of lives and property of the people in their domains halfheartedly due to parochial political sentiments,” he said.

The governor directed the newly-appointed sole administrators to thoroughly assess the security situation in their localities and report to him within two weeks from now.

“You are on three months probation, starting from today. After three months, government would assess your performance and decide whether or not you are to continue as sole administrators,” he said.

It would be recalled that the former 14 local government council chairmen were sacked on Thursday by the Zamfara State House of Assembly for what the House described as security negligence and financial recklessness.