Mohammed Munirat Nasir, Gusau

Immediate past governor of Zamfara State, Abdul’Aziz Yari Abubakar has described the allegations that he left a debt of over N251 billion as baseless and deliberate attempt to smear his reputation.

Yari stated this while addressing journalists at the All Progressives Congress (APC) secretariat in Gusau yesterday.

The governor said he left no any debt of any kind but rather left over N7 billion in the state coffers when he left office last month.

Yari who spoke through his media aide, Ibrahim Magaji Dosara said the crazy allegations by the Peoples Democratic Party transition committee chairman could not be swept under the carpet.

“I want to categorically state here that the crazy allegations are not only untrue, unfounded and baseless, but also deliberate misconception, misrepresentation, misleading and calculated attempt to smear my good name’’.

“It is unfortunate for Malam Ibrahim Wakkala who served as deputy governor and chairman Finance and General Purpose Committee (State Tender Board) for 8 years, that he could not differentiate between conceived project, debt or liability or between loans and debt, and ongoing projects and debt”, he said.

Yari also added that no bank loan was left unsettled as at the time of handing over and therefore the claims of the Wakkala led transition committee is null and void.