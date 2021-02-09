From Mohammed Munirat Nasir, Gusau

A notorious bandits commander, Auwalun Daudawa and five others has surrendered 20 AK 47 rifles, RPG gun and other dangerous weapons and embraced the Zamfara dialogue and peace initiative.

Auwalun Daudawa said he took the decision to drop arms and turn a good leave was due to the sincerity shown by governor Matawalle in curbing banditry and other crimes in the state.

The erstwhile bandits commander said he is dropping his old ways not because of fear but out of sincere commitment to support the peace initiative of governor Matawalle.

“I have participated in many deadly battles (operations) but up till today that I am surrendering my weapons, I thank Allah that I never got even a wound” he said.

Auwalun Daudawa said he is no more interested in going back to the forest and requested to be allowed to stay in Gusau so as for him to be able to acquire education.

Receiving the repented Auwalun Daudawa and the five others at the Government House Gusau, Zamfara state governor, Dr Bello Mohammed Matawalle said his administration is firmly committed to using kinetic and none kinetic methods in the bid to rid the state of all forms of criminal activities.

Matawalle added that the carrot and stick approach of dialogue with bandits where repentant bandits are accepted by yo the society will be sustained as it is proving to be yielding desired results.

“Just more a week ago we received some repentant bandits who surrendered weapons and took oath publicly not to go back to the nefarious activities again.

“Today this is Auwalun Daudawa and some of his accomplices who lives in Gidan Jaja – Dumburun forest axis surrendering over 20 AK 47/guns and other ammunitions to accept the dialogue option for there to be peace in the state,” he said.

Matawalle said the doors are still open to receive more bandits who are ready to renounce banditry and come back to live a crime free life for the development of the state and country.

The governor commended the military and other security agencies fighting banditry, kidnapping and cattle rustling in the state and therefore called on citizens of the state to continue to give all necessary supports as security is the responsibility of all and not that of the government or military alone.

Auwalun Daudawa and the five others publicly took oath and begged for forgiveness, promising not to go back to the dark days.