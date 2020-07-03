Mohammed Munirat Nasir, Gusau

As means of increasing the school enrollment of children in order to reduce the rate of out of school children in Zamfara state, the state government in collaboration with United Nation International Children’s Education Fund [UNICEF], has commenced the mobilization of children through the disbursement of educational grants to over 10,000 children.

Flagging off the programme at Maradun town, the headquarters of Maradun local government area, the state commissioner for Education. Dr. Ibrahim Abdullahi Gusau said about 3,449 benefiting pupils were targeted for the scheme as a first phase across three selected pilot Local Government areas of Bukkuyum, Maradun and Zurmi.

The Education Commissioner said under the arrangement each beneficiary would receive the sum of N24000 annually as a grant to take care of their basic requirements for conducive learning in schools.

“The cash.transfer scheme was intended to.address the problem of children from poor backgrounds to enable them to have good uniforms, books, pencils, biros and.other needs for conducive learning,” he said.

Gusau reiterated the determination of the present administration to invest heavily in the educational sector, especially at primary level.

In his address, UNICEF Consultant in charge of Access to Education, Malam Ahmad Hashim lauded Zamfara state government for its continued unflinching support to UNICEF, stressing that UNICEF will continue to support the state in its quest to transform the education sector in the state.

He said UNICEF is to spend over N100 million for the payment in all the three cohorts beside other intervention done before now adding that, UNICEF is ready to do more In that regard.

Earlier, Project Implementation Unit coordinator, Hajia Maryam Yahaya Shantali, expressed her happiness over the support and cooperation being enjoyed by her unit from the Zamfara state through the Zamfara State Universal Basic Education Board [ZSUBEB] and urged the government to maintain the tempo.