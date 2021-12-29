From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), yesterday, condemned the invasion of the venue of its state congress in Zamfara State by alleged political thugs.

In a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Debo Olorunagba, PDP described the invasion as an assault on democracy.

The opposition party said the success of its Zamfara State congress, despite the attack shows the PDP is in control of the state.

“Nevertheless, the success of the PDP congress in Zamfara despite the attacks shows that the PDP is in firm control of the state even with Governor Bello Matawalle’s defection to the APC.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

“We will never relent in our determination to reclaim our electoral mandate taken to the APC by Governor Matawalle and other feeble-minded deserters.

“For those who took benefit of PDP structure to attain power in Zamfara State, only to turn around to inflict violence on the same structure; they have only demonstrated the absence of moral and character in the guise of politics. History will judge their level of inconsistency, betrayal and low-grade moral.

“APC has been in panic mode over the sustained formidability and penetrating popularity of the PDP in Zamfara and sought every means, including violence, threats and coercion to stop our congress; a scheme that was firmly resisted by our party and the people of the state,” the PDP said.