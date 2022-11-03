From Agaju Madugba, Katsina

The Zamfara State governorship candidate of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) for the 2023 general elections, Dr Dauda Lawal, has expressed grief over the death of the state chairman of the party, Alhaji Ahmed Sani Kaura.

The late chairman, who hailed from Kaura Namoda Local Government Area, died on Wednesday in Gusau.

In a condolence message by the Dauda Lawal Media Centre in Gusau on Thursday, Lawal commiserated with the entire people of Zamfara State over the demise of the political leader.

He described the passing of the PDP chairman as a colossal loss to the party, considering his invaluable contributions to the party’s fortunes in the state.

According to the statement, “on behalf of the Zamfara State chapter of the People’s Democratic Party and party supporters, I mourn the passing of a gentleman and politician of amiable personality.

“Late Ahmed Sani Kaura was a renowned party leader and grassroots politician who contributed his quota to developing the PDP in Zamfara.

“In the deceased, we lost a hardworking, resilient, and result-oriented gentleman.

“My sincere condolences to his immediate family, the Kauran Namoda emirate, the PDP, friends, and associates.

“May Allah forgive his shortcomings and make Jannatul Firdaus his final resting home.”