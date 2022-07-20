From Sola Ojo, Kaduna

Counsel to one of the contenders in the just concluded People’s Democratic Party (PDP) governorship primary in Zamfara State Ibrahim Shehu Gusau has insisted there were massive irregularities in the exercise that produced Dauda Lawal Dare as the party’s candidate for the 2023 election.

Barrister Lamidi Obaro disclosed that the primary election conducted under the supervision of Adamu Maina Waziri fell short of all provisions regulating such an exercise in accordance towithhe PDP’s constitution and the Electoral Acts 2022 as amended.

He made this known in a chat with newsmen in Kaduna on the progress of the lawsuit filed by his client at Federal High Court, Zamfara State, challenging the outcome of the May 25 primary which produced Dauda Lawal Dare as PDP’s candidate for 2023 general elections.

To him, his client and two other aspirants were in court seeking nullification of the election to strengthen the country’s democracy and set a good precedence that would be a reference point in judging a similar future occurrence.

“My client, Hon Shehu Gusau, Wadatau Madawaki and Aliyu Hafiz Muhammad

who have been shortchanged in the primary election are not in court for their interest alone but to protect the sanctity of our democratic ethos, rules and regulations to ensure the growth and development of our representative governance.

“It was obvious and clear to men with interest of objectivity and fair play at hearts that the primary election was conducted in total disregard to provisions guiding the conduct of such exercise.

“Should we allow such to stand, we will be doing a great disservice to our dear country.

“Justice Bappa Aliyu in his wisdom has adjourned the matter to hear our response within five days to the preliminary objection filed by the defendants against our suit, ” he said.