From Agaju Madugba, Katsina

The Zamfara PDP governorship candidate, Dr Dauda Lawal, has congratulated Osun State Governor-elect Ademola Adeleke on his victory in the just-concluded gubernatorial election in that state.

Dr Lawal, in a congratulatory message issued by his media office in Gusau, said he was confident in Adeleke’s abilities to perform to the expectations of the people of Osun State.

He said the victory was a sign that the people of Osun State and Nigeria in general still have confidence in the People’s Democratic Party’s ability to provide good governance and render efficient services to the people.

He described Adeleke as a capable hand, adding that “there is no doubt that he will perform excellently in office.

“The people of Osun have made a clear choice by voting for Senator Adeleke of the PDP.

“I can only assure the good people of Osun that the PDP and the governor-elect have all it takes to wipe away your tears and provide you with the dividends of democracy that have hitherto eluded you.

“With Senator Adeleke on the saddle of governance, I do not doubt that the state will soon witness unparalleled development both socially, economically, and politically,” the statement read

Dr Lawal also applauded the Independent National Electoral Commission, Civil Society Organisations, and the security operatives for ensuring that the choice of the people prevailed in Osun State.