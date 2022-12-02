From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP), on Friday, raised the alarm over alleged clampdown of its members in Zamfara state by the state government.

The PDP National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, who raised the alarm at a press briefing, in Abuja, said the All Progressives Congress ( APC) is allegedly scaling up assault on members of the opposition party, ahead of the 2023 polls.

Ologunagba said the Zamfara State government in connivance with some persons in the police force have allegedly commenced the arrest and detention of PDP leaders in the state over unfounded allegations.

The opposition spokesman added that the security operatives attached to the PDP governorship candidate, Dauda Lawal have also been allegedly withdrawn, while there is equally an alleged plan to arrest and detain the latter, alongside other leaders of the party in the state.

Consequently, he charged the Inspector General of Police ( IGP), Usman Baba to commence an investigation into alleged partisanship of a certain top police officer in Zamfara State, as we as the restoration of the security personnel attached to Lawal.

Ologunagba further stated that “any attack on the PDP in Zamfara State is a direct assault on the generality of the people; it amounts to pushing the people of Zamfara State to the wall and the consequences could be dire.

“The APC should note that its days in office in Zamfara State are numbered. The PDP will democratically take over office in Zamfara State on May 29, 2023 and no amount of harassment, arrest, detention and violence can change the Will of the people.”