Mohammed Munirat Nasir, Gusau

Zamfara State Governor, Bello Matawalle, has admitted that the state is now more peacefu than before.

This he linked to the peace initiative by government and the cooperation of the Nigerian Army.

Matawalle disclosed this while welcoming the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, to his office yesterday, in Gusau.

He stated that the state had not witnessed any form of kidnapping, bandit attack and other forms of insecurity in the last 59 days.

The governor said that the people of Zamfara were currently enjoying peace, adding that the citizens could now go about their normal businesses without fear of insecurity.

He disclosed that the bandits themselves have also been helping the army and security agencies to end insecurity in the state.

“I want to appreciate the efforts of the Nigerian Army for the support to solve the issues of insecurity in Zamfara because without the support of the army we could not have reached where we are today.

“When I assumed duty as the executive governor of this state, my first call was to consult the army commander to dialogue and sort out the strategy that we shall follow to tackle the issues.

“It was after all these consultations that we came out with the modalities of engaging these people in a heavy dialogue which we did.

“So, it is on the basis of that action that we have achieved the successes recorded as at today.

“For about 59 days, we have not recorded any issue of insecurity in this state,” he said.

The governor also disclosed that the bandits have been helping security agencies and the army to pursue the so-called bandits in the villages.

While assuring Buratai that the government would continue to support the army in its initiative to end insecurity in the state, he added that government would purchase some vehicles for the army soon.

Buratai, assured the governor that the army would continue to support the government’s peace initiative.