Mohammed Munirat Nasir, Gusau.

Zamfara Police Command on Wednesday paraded one Mohammed Dahiru known as Emeka Pastor and 14 others suspected to be a notorious armed robber and rapist tormenting residents of the state.

Parading the suspects at the command’s headquarters in Gusau, the Zamfara State Police Commissioner, Usman Nagogo said the arrested Emeka Pastor and the 14 others belong to different syndicates of armed robbers, rapist, kidnappers, and serial snatchers of motorcycle/tricycles.

“In some of the robberies, women were raped and subjected to all forms of humiliation,” he said.

Nagogo said the on-going peace and reconciliation initiative will not divert the attention of the command to other crimes being perpetrated in both urban and rural areas.