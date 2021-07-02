From Mohammed Munirat Nasir, Gusau.

Zamfara state Police Command has arrested two Senior Secondary School students for allegedly sending letter and phoning their school principals threatening to kill, abduct them and students of the schools

This was disclosed by the state Police Commissioner, Hussaini Rabi’u while addressing journalists at the command’s headquarters in Gusau on Friday.

The Commissioner of Police said the two minors were arrested following complaints to the police.

“On 25th June, 2021 a letter was found close to the suggestion box of Dominican College located in Sha’iskawa area Gusau.

“The content of the letter was a threat to kidnap the principal of the school Rev. Sister Chinyere O.P and students of the school.

“On receipt of the complaint, police detectives swung into and arrested one Donatus Ejeh as the principal suspect.

“On interrogation, the suspect was discovered to be an SS 3 student of the school,” he said.

Rabi’u added that on 1st July, the principal of Federal Government College Anka, Zamfara state reported to the DPO Anka Division that unknown person called her and demanded three million Naira or he will storm the school and attack students.

“On receipt of the complain, police swung into action and arrested one Tukur Bashir in Bakura local government area of the state.

“On investigation, the student was discovered to be an SS 1 student of the school,” he said.

The commissioner said investigations are ongoing to unrevealed and arrest collaborators of the students.

He said the police has also arrested 45 persons for criminal conspiracy, disturbance of public peace and riot.