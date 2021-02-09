From Mohammed Munirat Nasir, Gusau

The Zamfara State Police Commissioner, Abutu Yaro, says the command has foiled a planned deadly bandit attack in Tsafe local government area of the state.

Yaro made the disclosure on Tuesday at the command’s headquarters in Gusau while displaying the 14 motorcycles recovered from the bandits and the 22 sophisticated arms including AK-49, AK-47, RPG and Anti Air Craft rifles surrendered to the Zamfara state government by erstwhile bandits commander, Auwalun Daudawa.

The police commissioner said the command in its proactive measures to rid the state of banditry and all forms of crimes busted a proposed plan by bandits to attack innocent citizens and recovered 14 motorcycles belonging to the bandits in Gidan Giye in Tsafe local government area of the state.

‘On 2nd February 2021 at about 2230 hours, a distress call was received by the DPO Tsafe Division that, Armed Bandits numbering about hundreds blocked Tsafe – Funtua Road with intend to rob innocent commuters.

‘On receipt of the report, the DPO mobilised a combined team of Special Forces and Conventional Policemen to the scene.

‘After a serious gun duel with the bandits, they fled to the bush with possible gun wounds and left their 14 operational motorcycles and other bags containing their clothes and Military Camouflage uniforms,’ he said.

Yaro added that the case is being investigated at the State CID and effort to arrest the fleeing suspects is being intensified.

He reiterated the commitment of the command to apply the none kinetic method in the fight against banditry despite the ongoing kinetic approach adopted by the police and other security agencies in the state.

‘In my last press conference, I was able to bring into fore the Progress achieved in the disarmament process. Since then, it has been steady progress in terms of receiving Arms and Ammunition from repentant bandits who were operating in the forest.

‘In furtherance to the acceptance of Zamfara State Peace Accord initiated by His Excellency the Executive Governor of Zamfara State, Dr Mohammed Bello Matawalle, on Monday 8th February, an ex-bandit leader from one of the largest and most notorious bandits camp at Dumburum Forest in Zurmi local government area of Zamfara State, by name AUWALU DAUDAWA voluntarily submitted 22 Arms and Ammunition of different calibre to the State Government Disarmament Committee,’ he said.

The Commissioner of Police said the submission of the sophisticated rifles is a further demonstration that the peace initiative of the state government is yielding tremendous result.

Yaro enjoined other bandits from different locations of the state to also embrace the Peace Accord and surrender their weapons so that peace and security of the state can be improved and sustained for economic, social and political development.