The Zamfara State Police Command has arrested 35 suspects for armed robbery and kidnapping, rescued 97 victims and recovered arms from them. Commissioner of Police, Mr Usman Nagogo, said the command “dealt with bandits terrorising the people through the operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) and Operation Puff Adder. Some suspects were arrested in various hideouts and 10 of them were charged to court after investigation.

“Detectives perfected the release of eight more people held captive for more than four months at Birmin Gwari, Kaduna State. Another 51 captives were rescued and handed over to the state government. Others who have been in captivity at Rukudawa Village in Zurmi Local Government were also set free.

“There was another breakthrough where 12 victims who are indigenes of Sokoto State were successfully rescued form their captors in Shinkafi Local Government. They were handed over to Sokoto State Deputy Governor at the Government House, Gusau. Fifteen suspected bandits were arrested in Gusau and arms recovered from them.

“Also, 281 cows, six camels, one horse and three donkeys were recovered from Kotonkoro village in Niger State. They were transported to trade fair ground in Zamfara State. Suspects included Abdulkadir of GRA, Gusau, Saidu, Umaru and Shehu Umaru hails from Kebbe Local Government in Sokoto State.

“The Inspector General of Police Special Tactical Squad Joint Patrol arrested one suspect at Yardole Motorcycles Market, Gusau. The suspect fabricated 40 fake motorcycle number plates allegedly being sold to bandits.

“Operation Puff Adder engaged some bandits in a gun duel who attempted to invade Munhaya, Danjibga Keta and Yarkastina in Tsafe Local Government. Some arms were recovered from them. SARS operatives and Operation Puff Adder raided hideouts of the bandits and recovered some arms. The suspects will soon be charged to court.