Mohammed Munirat Nasir, Gusau

The Zamfara Police Command on Monday paraded one Abubakar Namalika, a prime suspect in the murder of Dr Opara Enoch, a consultant Obstetrics/Gynaecologist attached to the Federal Medical Centre (FMC) Gusau on 13th June.

Parading the suspect, Zamfara Police Commissioner Barrister Usman Nagogo said Namilika was arrested on Sunday evening at Lalan area in Gusau metropolis by a team of policemen attached to the Operation Puff Adder following a tip-off.

‘In the course of interrogation, the police discovered Abubakar Namalika was one of the prime suspects who masterminded the gruesome murder of late Dr Enoch Opara at his residence in Mareri area, Gusau,’ the commissioner said.

Nagogo said the police are intensifying efforts to ensure that the other members of the gang are arrested.

‘The arrested suspect also revealed that a notorious bandit leader, Alhaji Shehu Bagewaye, leader of one of the most dreaded bandit camp known as ‘Majan Ido Forest’ in Gusami district of Kauran Namoda Local Government Area, sent them to the late doctor’s house to commit the heinous act,’ he said.

The police commissioner appealed to the people to continue to provide vital information to aid in eliminating all forms of crimes in the state.

The Chief Medical Director, FMC Gusau, Dr Bello Muhammad Kwatarkwashi, who was also at the police headquarters, described the arrest of one of the suspects as a good development that will give hope to other doctors that the perpetrators of the crime will not go unpunished.

‘We believe with this arrest, all those involved in the gruesome killing of our colleague will not escape the wrath of the law,’ he said.

On 13th June, armed men invaded the house of Dr Enoch Opara, murdering him and burning his corpse.