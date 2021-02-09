From Mohammed Munirat Nasir, Gusau

A suspected bandits commander, Auwalun Daudawa and five others have surrendered 20 AK-47 rifles, RPG gun and other dangerous weapons as they embraced the Zamfara dialogue and peace initiative.

Daudawa, said he took the decision to drop arms due to the sincerity shown by Governor Matawalle in curbing banditry and other crimes in the state.

The repentant bandits commander said he was dropping his old ways not because of fear but out of sincere commitment to support the peace initiative of Matawalle.

“I have participated in many deadly battles (operations) but up till today that I am surrendering my weapons, I thank Allah that I never got even a wound,” he said.

Auwalun Daudawa said he was no more interested in going back to the forest and requested to be allowed to stay in Gusau so as for him to be able to acquire education.

Receiving Daudawa and five others at the Government House Gusau, Matawalle, said his administration was firmly committed to using kinetic and none kinetic methods in the bid to rid the state of all forms of criminal activities.