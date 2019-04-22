Molly Kilete, Abuja

The ongoing onslaught against banditry in the northwest has taken a new dimension as the Nigerian military and the security agencies are set to make more arrests of not just the bandits but their accomplices.

It was gathered that already a list containing names of traditional rulers, village and community heads perceived to be aiding the bandits and other criminals engaged in illegal mining in the state is being investigated by the Department of State Security (DSS).

It was also gathered that the DSS is beaming its searchlights on the suspects who may be arrested any moment from now.

This is just as more revelation has emerged as to why the traditional rulers in Zamfara State who accused the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) of killing innocent persons during its air raid of bandits hideouts in the state suddenly made a u-turn over their allegations.

Daily Sun reliably gathered that the decision of the NAF to set up a Board of Inquiry (BOI) headed by Air Vice Marshall Lubo, who visited the state and met with stakeholders including villagers of where the killings was alleged to have taken place, may not be unconnected as to the reason the traditional rulers decided to swallow their pride.

Military sources also told Daily Sun in Abuja that a perceived political squabbles between some illustrious sons of the state may have been responsible for the allegations and counter allegations of the whole saga.

Besides the power play of who takes charge of illegal mining, which has been going on for several years in the state, is also said to be responsible for the power tussle.

It was gathered that the panel set up by the NAF had met with virtually all the stakeholders and even visited the affected villages.

A top military source, who does not want to be mentioned in print, told Daily Sun: “The panel

Has finished their job because within those two days they met with a host of people who were brought in from parts of the state.