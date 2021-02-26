From Fred Itua, Abuja

The Deputy Minority Whip of the Senate and leader of the Zamfara caucus of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the National Assembly, Sahabi Alhaji Ya’u, has condemned the recent abduction of about 317 school girls in Zamfara state in the early hours of yesterday.

It was reported that the unknown gunmen invaded Government Girls Secondary School, Jangebe in Talata Marafa Local Government Area of Zamfara state and abducted the school girls to an unknown destination.

In a press statement, the Senate Deputy Minority Whip expressed concerns that despite the peace initiative of the Zamfara state Governor with repentant bandits, with a view to giving them a lease of life, the situation continues to rear its ugly head.

Ya’u who expressed his sympathies first, to the families of the abducted children, Government and people of Zamfara state, appealed to the perpetrators of this crime to embrace dialogue and ensure the unconditional release of the abducted children.

The lawmaker commended the initiatives of the state Governor, Mohammed Bello Matawalle in ensuring that peace is restored in the State.

“The Governor is not deterred by the activities of these few elements” he said.

Senator Ya’u called on the families of the abducted children to remain prayerful as the government will do all that is possible to secure the release of their children.

He further appealed to the bandits to choose a more profitable path by turning in their ams so that they can be re-integrated into the society and live a more meaningful life.

He expressed sadness that the peace initiative of the state Governor which is already yielding positive results is now been thwarted by those who do not mean well for the state and region.

Senator Ya’u further called on every citizen of Zamfara state to remain calm, adding that the security situation in the state will always remain the top priority of the state Government.