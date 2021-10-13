By Ifeanyichukwu Nwannah, Gusau

The Government of Zamfara State says that the main purpose for the International Day of the Girl Child is to look in-depth at the various challenges of inequality and denial that girls face with regard to their basic rights to education, health and other social benefits.

This was discussed by the State Commissioner of Women and Children Affairs, Hon Zainab Lawal Gummi, during the 2021 International Day of the Girl Child Day in Gusau, the state capital.

According to the commissioner, taking into cognisance the current situation where girls have experienced numerous crises such as gender-based violence, parents, guardians and stakeholders should make a rethink.

‘Such experiences include rape, physical injuries, hard labour, forced marriage, neglect and exploitation,’ she lamented.

‘The State Ministry of Women and Children Affairs in collaboration with Save the Children International (SCI) has organised tho occasion to create more awareness and enlighten the public to understand the huge potential in our girls.

‘The theme for 2021 International Girl Child Day is tagged “Digital Generation, Our Generation”, and it is indeed timely and has informed our resolve to appeal to parents, stakeholders to be absolutely supervising and monitoring how our girls utilise their mobile phones,’ Gummi said.

The commissioner appealed to the State House of Assembly to pass the Child Rights Act into law, saying that such a law would help to defend the dignity of girls.

