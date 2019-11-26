Mohammed Munirat Nasir, Gusau

Barely 72 hours after claiming that there were about three million firearms in the hands of the Fulani bandits in Zamfara bushes, an Upper Shari’ah Court 1, sitting in Gusau on Tuesday remanded, Zamfara APC Publicity Committee Secretary, Alhaji Ibrahim Maigandi GidanGoga for alleged inciting comments.

The presiding judge, Hadi Sani adjourned the suit to 12th December for hearing after listening to the defence and plaintiff counsel’s arguments on bail.

Earlier, the defence counsel, Barrister Bello Umar, sought the court to release the defendant on bail due to his health condition which requires frequent medical attention of a competent medical doctor.

However, the plaintiff’s counsel, Barrister Sanusi, Ibrahim Gusau, objected to the bail due to the gravity of the charges levelled against the defendant.

GidanGoga was arrested on Monday following his recent outburst during a press briefing on Saturday criticizing the ongoing state government’s initiated dialogue with bandits.