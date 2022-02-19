Alhaji Hashimu-Shehu Gazura, a Commissioner in the Zamfara Independent Electoral Commission (ZASIEC), is dead.

He died in a ghastly accident on Friday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Gazura was also a former member, Zamfara House of Assembly, who represented Gummi 2 Constituency.

His death is contained in a statement issued in Gusau on Saturday by the Chairman, House of Assembly Service Commission, Alhaji Mansur Bungudu.

“He died yesterday (Friday) as a result of a ghastly motor accident on Yawuri Road in Kebbi State.

“The deceased funeral prayer is scheduled to hold at Gummi Emir’s Palace on Saturday by 11:00 a.m. (NAN) (