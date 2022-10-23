The Speaker, Zamfara House of Assembly, Alhaji Nasiru Magarya, says the late Speaker, Ekiti State House of Assembly, Mr Funminiyi Afuye, was a leader with a mission for development.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Afuye died on Wednesday while receiving treatment at Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital in Ado Ekiti.

Magarya, in a condolence message to the government and people of Ekiti State issued in Gusau on Sunday by the Director General, Press Affairs to Zamfara Assembly, Malam Nasiru Biyabiki, described Afuye’s demise as a great loss.

Magarya said Afuye’s death was a great loss not only to his immediate family but also to the government and people of Ekiti State and Nigeria, as a whole.

“On behalf of the entire members and staff of Zamfara House of Assembly, we condole with the Government and people of Ekiti State.

“I extend similar condolences to the Chairman and members, Conference of Speakers of the State’s Legislatures of Nigeria over the great loss,” he added.

Magarya prayed for the repose of the deceased’s soul and for God to give Afuye’s family the heart to bear the loss.

“Afuye served the state and nation in different capacities and contributed in the socio-economic development of Ekiti State and Nigeria in general,” he said.

Magarya called on other leaders to emulate the legacies Afuye left behind. (NAN)