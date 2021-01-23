The Police Command in Zamfara has allowed members of the Special Constabulary, recently recruited by the state government, to perform police duties, except handling arms and ammunition.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the command, Superintendent of Police (SP) Muhammad Shehu, disclosed this in a statement he issued to newsmen on Friday in Gusau.

According to him, the Police Command wishes to deny a story trending on social media platforms that it had banned members of the Special Constabulary from wearing uniforms and performing other police duties.

“The story being circulated is completely misleading and capable of demoralising the morale of young and vibrant members of the Special Constabulary from working towards the restoration of lasting peace in the state.

“The Commissioner of Police, Abutu Yaro, in his interactive session with the Special Constabulary at Area Commands and Divisions across the state, only banned them from bearing firearms and wearing regular police uniform as well as performing duties outside their communities,” Shehu said.

The statement urged the public to disregard the online story. (NAN)