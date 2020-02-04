Mohammed Munirat Nasir, Gusau

Stakeholders at a public hearing organised by the Zamfara State House of Assembly have advocated the death penalty for those found guilty of banditry, kidnapping, cattle rustling.

The stakeholders at the public hearing, and submission of Memoranda on a Bill for a Law for Zamfara State Prohibiting and Punishing Banditry, Cultism, Kidnapping, Cattle Rustling, Terrorism and other incidental Offences, 2020 organised by the House Joint Committee on Public Petitions, State Security, Justice and Judiciary said enacting capital punishment law will serve as a deterrent and also curb the ugly menace in the state.

Submitting his memorandum, Barrister Bello Idris Galadi said the punishment provided for in the executive bill are not severe enough and therefore the need for a more decisive punishment for bandits, kidnappers and cattle rustlers to stop others from engaging in the nefarious acts which have led to the death of several innocent lives and huge economic losses in the state.

“Any building which houses kidnapped victims or where rustled cattle or ammunition are kept should be demolished and the owner prosecuted,” he said.

Others who spoke – including the representatives of the Council of Ulamas, NGOs and CSOs – kicked against 20 years jail for bandits and kidnappers as proposed in the executive bill sent to the Assembly and rather proposed severe punishments not only for the bandits and kidnappers but also for informants, buyers of rustled cattle and others who aid and abet the nefarious acts.

Speaking earlier, the chairman of the Joint Committee, Yusuf Al-Hassan Kanoma said the hearing was to allow for more positive contributions by the people to ensure that the bill serves its purpose of ending banditry and kidnapping in the state.

The speaker, Zamfara State House of Assembly, Nasiru Mu’azu Magarya, called on all stakeholders to contribute immensely to the public hearing in order to have a good law in the state.