Mohammed Munirat Nasir, Gusau

Students in Zamfara have demanded domestication of the Child Rights Law in the state; to give children desired freedom and justice.

The students drawn from various schools in the state made the demand, in Gusau, the state capital, yesterday, at an event organised by the Save the Children International (SCI), in collaboration with state’s Ministry of Women and Children Affairs; to mark the ‘Day of the African Child 2019.’

The students, at the event with the theme “Humanitarian Action in Africa: Children’s Rights First”, said domestication of the Child Rights Act remains one of the surest way of ending child abuse and giving children better future.

The students also called on the state government to take urgent action to stop girls almajira, whom they claimed, are becoming something else in the state.

Chairman, Zamfara Council of Ulamas, Sheikkh Umar Kanoma and Reverend Nuhu Magaji, of the Christian Association of Nigeria said children’s rights are sanctioned in the religious books, therefore, they will continue to preach against injustice to children.

The Head of Service, Alhaji Muhammad Mujtaba Isa, represented by the Permanent Secretary, Administration, Alhaji Ahmed Sani Tsafe, said the state government is committed to the welfare of children.

“Governor Bello Mohammed, on Sallah day, hosted children from the state orphanage home and other vulnerable children to a special dinner to make them have a sense of belonging”, he said.

Earlier, the Programme Manager, Reaching and Empowering Adolescent to Make Choices of their Health in Nigeria (REACH), a Canadian government-sponsored project implemented by the SCI, Malam Mohammed Murtala Bello said SCI would continue to protect the rights of children in the state.

“The issue of children cannot be over emphasised. Children must be taken care of, no matter the religion,” he said.

Also the Community, Engagement and Advocacy Coordinator, REACH project, Hajiya Fatima Musa, while leading the children to deflate balloons for keeping the hope of children alive, called on parents to always ensure they provide safe and conducive environment for the children.