Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The Zamfara State governor, Bello Mohammed Matawalle, has said that the Supreme Court ruling dismissing the application of the All Progressives Congress ( APC) for the review of its earlier verdict on the gubernatorial contest in the state has strengthen his resolve to deliver good governance.

Matawalle stated this on Friday, in an address to the people of the state, shortly after the apex court threw out the APC application on the Zamfara governorship dispute.

The governor noted that the victory is for all the citizens of the state, and solicited the support of the people in the task ahead.

He stated that with the litigations over, it is now time to face the various development in the state, with a renewed determination to serve every citizen of Zamfara irrespective of political affiliation.

According to him,”I dedicate this victory to the good people of Zamfara State who prayed day and night for this victory and all the victories we have had. This victory is therefore for all true sons and daughters of Zamfara State who desire its progress.

“Today’s verdict has indeed strengthened our resolve and commitment to deliver good governance to our people. We shall continue with our current efforts of securing Zamfara State and transforming it in all facets of human life.

“I appeal to our people to remain calm. As peace-loving, I appeal to you not to resort to any act inimical to peace and tranquility of the State. Conversely, We should all thank Almighty Allah for this victory by rededicating ourselves to obedience to His injunctions at all times.

“It is now time we faced the various issues of development of our State with a greater vigour. It is not a time for settling political scores but for renewal of determination to do right to all manner of people of our dear State.”

The governor, while thanking the judiciary for being the guardian of the country’s democracy, called on the opposition in the state to join hands with him in moving Zamfara forward.

“As we all know, the essence of politics is to serve the people. If those in the opposition truly share this perspective, it is time for them to shun political bitterness and join hands with the government to move the State forward.

“As we open a new chapter in our journey to move Zamfara State forward, we shall maintain zero tolerance to all acts of mischief capable of derailing our administration from its mission. All acts or statements capable of sabotaging our peace and security efforts would not be condoned,” he said.