The Zamfara government has targeted over 1 million children for its Integrated Immunisation Campaign scheduled from Oct. 27 to Nov. 3.

Sen. Hassan Nasiha, the state deputy governor, said this at the meeting of the state Taskforce on immunisation on Wednesday in Gusau.

Nasiha, also the Chairman of the Taskforce said that a total of 795,556 children aged between five and nine months would be vaccinated against measles, while 327,587 children aged from 10 to 11 years would be vaccinated meningitis.

He faulted claims that immunisation could lead to infertility.

Nasiha said that the integrated immunisation included measles and meningitis vaccination, vitamin A supplementation campaign, birth registration certification and COVID- 19 vaccination.

He said that the vaccination would be implemented in two phases.

“Phase 1 will cover 10 Local Government Areas of Bungudu, B/Magaji, Gusau, Zurmi, Kaura Namoda, Shinkafi, Talata Mafara, Maru, Tsafe and Maradun.

“While phase 2 will cover four LGAs of Gummi, Bukkuyum, Bakura and Anka.

“Equally, 16,440 eligible persons are expected to be vaccinated against COVID-19 during the exercise,” he said.

He said that the state government has already released counterpart funding for the exercise.

“I am appealing to traditional rulers, political, religious and community leaders as well as parents and individuals to use this great opportunity and ensure that all their wards are properly vaccinated,” he added.

In his remarks, Dr Tukur Isma’il, the Executive Secretary of the State Primary Healthcare Board, commended the state government, development partners as well as stakeholders for supporting immunisation activities in the state.(NAN)