Mohammed Munirat Nasir, Gusau.

Zamfara state governor, Dr Bello Mohammed Matawalle has reiterated the commitment of his administration to turn the state into agricultural hub of the country.

Matawalle gave the assurance while flagging off the sale of 30,000 metric tonnes (1000 trailer load) of fertilizer procured by the state government for the year 2020 wet farming season in the state.

He said the state has all needed natural resources and arable land to produce enough for the state and country hence the resolve of his administration to turn the state into agricultural hub of the country.

“As our State is widely known for its vast agricultural potentials, it is vital that we accord the sector all the seriousness it deserves. We would do all it takes to harness our full potentials and comparative advantage in various components of agriculture ranging from fertile land, livestock, to an energetic and productive population of able-bodied youths,” he said.

Matawalle added that his administration will continue to provide all needed cooperation and support to development the agricultural sector to make it the vibrant.

“The commitment of my administration to meeting our farmers’ requirements for fertilizers was demonstrated immediately after our inauguration. It could be recalled that we gave a take-off grant of N60 million naira to Zamfara State Fertilizer Blending Company to produce enough NPK fertilizer to the State before the onset of the rainy season,” he said.

“The state government has reintroduced the ZACAREP Programme to help farmers improve their productivity. In this year’s wet season, ZACAREP has registered 34,092 target farmers with over 38,793 hectares of various crops such as maize, millet, sorghum, soya beans and groundnut,” he said.

Earlier in his addressed,the state commissioner for agriculture and natural resources Dr.Aminu Suleiman Yarkofoji disclosed that pest diseases control, the state government has taken measures for quelea birds’ infestation in Bakura and Talata- Mafara Local Government Areas.

Dr Yarkofoji revealed that the State Government has maintained the status of IFAD Community Based Agricultural and Rural Development Programme in its new name that is IFAD Climate Change Adaptation and Agribusiness Support Programme.

“Counterpart funding has been provided,all these are aimed at increasing the productivity and level of income of the rural dwellers through series of programmes”.

He said Under the Fadama III Programme, the state government launched 250 Fadama Guys with the intention of reducing the insecurity and poverty levels of youths in the State.