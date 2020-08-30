Mohammed Munirat Nasir, Gusau.
Zamfara state governor, Dr Bello Mohammed Matawalle has promised to enact law that would pronounce death sentence on reckless drivers who lead to deaths in the state.
A statement by the Director General Media, Public Enlightenment and Communication, Alhaji Yusuf Idris Gusau said the governor also said reckless drivers would be made to pay compensation for every life loss.
Matawalle made the pledge when he led Members of the state executive council and the Management of BUA Group to a condolence visit to the Emir of Gusau Alhaji Ibrahim Bello over the death of 15 Persons who loss their lives in a ghastly accident along Funtua – Gusau road on Wednesday.
He said his administration will introduce speed limit gauge on highways as well as weight measurement for trucks.
Matawalle added that drug tests would also be carried out on drivers in order to guard against rough and reckless driving which usually end up in fatalities.
“The measures had become necessary so that drivers and their families will no longer think they will have it easy if the drivers kill anyone as the lives of the citizens of the state are more valuable than any other thing,” he said.
Matawalle described the accident which claimed the 15 lives as monumental and called on the families of the deceased to consider it as an act of Allah.
He prayed to Allah to grant the deceased Jannatul Firdaus and
announced a cash donations to the families of the 15 persons.
“Each family of deceased who are are married will get N2 million while N1.5 million will be given to each family of those unmarried among them,” he said.
Matawalle added the next of kin of each of the victims would be paid a monthly allowance of N50,000 till end of his tenure.
