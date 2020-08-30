Mohammed Munirat Nasir, Gusau.

Zamfara state governor, Dr Bello Mohammed Matawalle has promised to enact law that would pronounce death sentence on reckless drivers who lead to deaths in the state.

A statement by the Director General Media, Public Enlightenment and Communication, Alhaji Yusuf Idris Gusau said the governor also said reckless drivers would be made to pay compensation for every life loss.

Matawalle made the pledge when he led Members of the state executive council and the Management of BUA Group to a condolence visit to the Emir of Gusau Alhaji Ibrahim Bello over the death of 15 Persons who loss their lives in a ghastly accident along Funtua – Gusau road on Wednesday.