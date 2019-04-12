Mohammed Munirat Nasir, Gusau

Troops of Operation Saharan Daji (OPSD) have killed 35 bandits and arrested 18 informants including a notorious kidnapper in an intensive onslaught against the criminals in Zamfara State.

A statement by the Acting Force Information Officer, OPSD, Major Clement Abiade said the troops in continuation with the operations designed to mitigate banditry activities in Zamfara and other contiguous states, the troops have been dominating the Area of Operation with aggressive fighting patrols. Troops also conduct day and night patrols deep into the forest areas to deny the bandits freedom of action, while building the confidence of the local population.

“The troops also had several encounters with bandits during the period in focus and neutralized 35 bandits. A total of 18 suspected bandits’ informants, rustlers, kidnappers and logistics suppliers were arrested including one Muhammed Iso, a notorious kidnapper who was intercepted in Niger Republic through collaboration with the security forces in the country”, he said.