Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, has officially reacted to the Supreme Court judgement declaring the candidates of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) winners of the elections conducted in Zamfara State, insisting that the apex court mere imposed strangers on Zamfara people.

Speaking to newsmen shortly after several hours of National Working Committee (NWC) meeting at the party’s headquarters, the former Edo State governor, noted that the ruling party only got judgement that didn’t translate to justice in Zamfara.

He insisted that since the party cannot appeal the Supreme Court ruling, it can only take to its case to the Court of God, arguing that if the court thought the ruling party was wrong, the justice sould have demanded a repeat of the polls.

READ ALSO: Assets declaration: I know looters ‘ll come after me end of 2023 – Buhari

“How can you ask me how I feel? If the people of Zamfara voted in the manner that they did and the court says that those votes were wasted? Meanwhile, at the time those votes were cast a High Court had ruled that those candidates were validly nominated.

“There is something that I learnt from Lord Denning, a famous British Supreme Court Justice, that the law has to be interpreted taking into account the intention of the lawmakers and try to deliver justice in its purest form.

“So, there is no justice when on the grounds of technicalities, you imposed on the people of Zamfara State, not just a man or a woman but whole party candidates from the governorship to Senate and others that they didn’t elect.

“If the court thought we were wrong, the justice would have demanded that we repeat the election, but you cannot use technicalities because we are in a democracy. There is nothing democratic when the court imposes strangers to govern a people but we understand that after the Supreme Court we can only go to the Court of God. To that extent, we must obey the court but what we got in Zamfara is a judgement that didn’t translate to justice,” he said.

Asked whether the party will sanction APC members who took the party to court in Zamfara, Oshiomhole, declined comment.