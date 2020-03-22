The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said it would call for the review of Supreme Court judgments on some of the elections held in 2019, if the apex court reviews its earlier judgment on the governorship and other elections in Zamfara.

The party’s National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, stated this during a press conference Sunday in Abuja, yesterday.

Ologbondiyan said while the apex court had maintained that its decision were final in the earlier calls for review, the PDP had also stood by the decision of the court.

“Our position in the PDP is that since the Supreme Court has declared that its decisions are final, Nigerians have come to accept it as such.

“But if the apex court, by any way or measure, goes after Zamfara for a review, PDP will be forced to seek for review of other elections that we believed were not fair on our side,” Ologbondiyan said.