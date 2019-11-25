Chinelo Obogo

Former governor of Zamfara state, Abdulaziz Yari has demanded that Govenor Bello Matawalle, pay his outstanding allowance and pension.

In a letter dated October 17 addressed to the governor, Yari said he is entitled to N10 million monthly as upkeep allowance, but that he has only been paid twice since he left office. He said the law which was passed on March 23, 2019 by the State House of Assembly, provides for the entitlement of former governors, deputies, speakers and deputy speakers was amended in March and that it should not be truncated.

“I wish to humbly draw your attention to the provision of the law on the above subject matter which was amended and assented to on the 23rd of March 2019. The law provides, among other entitlements of the Former Governor, a monthly upkeep allowance of Ten Million Naira (N10,000,000) only and a pension equivalent to the salary he was receiving while in office.

“Accordingly, you may wish to be informed that since the expiration of my tenure on the 29th of May, 2019. I was only paid the upkeep allowance twice , that is, for the month of June and July while my pension for the month of June has not been paid.

“As the law provides, the pension and upkeep allowance are not in the category of privileges that can be truncated without any justifiable reason, hence, the need to request you to kindly direct the settlement of the total backlog of the pension and upkeep as provided by the law. While thanking you most sincerely for the anticipated positive action, please accept my high regards and esteem,” he said.