From Mohammed Munirat Nasir, Gusau

Former Deputy Governor to Alhaji Abdul’Aziz Yari Abubakar of Zamfara State for 8 years, Malam Ibrahim Wakkala Muhammad, has officially defected from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Addressing journalists in Gusau, the former Deputy Governor said the decision to leave the APC was due to the internal crisis rocking the party in the State and his determination for a better Zamfara.

‘All this while, whether as a member of G8 group or not, I had remained a full card-carrying member of the APC, even though since the time of our crisis in 2019, the party did not consider us relevant, as demonstrated by not inviting or informing us of any of its activities,’ he said.

The former Deputy Governor said since the inception of the present administration, he has been playing an advisory role, especially in addressing the security challenges of the State.

‘For this reasons and my genuine concerns to the growth and development of Zamfara and the improved welfare of its citizens, the Governor has appealed to me to join into the PDP so that together we can work for the progress of the State,’ Muhammad said.

He revealed that he has written officially to his former boss, Alhaji Abdul’Aziz Yari Abubakar and the APC to intimate them of his decision to leave the APC for PDP,

‘I want to formally inform the general public that I have finally thrown the towel against the APC and have officially joined the PDP right from my Madawaki Ward under Gusau local government area,’ he said.