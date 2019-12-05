The wellbeing of Nigerian pilgrims in Saudi Arabia has received a boost following a partnership deal between Zamzam Pullman hotels Makkah and Madina and Hajj operators in Nigeria to encourage seamless travels between the two countries and enable more faithfuls perform the rite. Speaking at one of the events, the General Manager, Zamzam Pullman hotel Makkah, Mr. Hamid Sidine, said the engagements were an opportunity to appreciate the efforts of critical stakeholders, who have been instrumental in the logistics support of Nigerians travelling to Makkah for hajj and Umrah all year round.

He said it was also geared at collaborating with stakeholders in Nigeria and through engagement, for operators to better understand the needs of pilgrims in order to improve on the existing delightful experiences for them during their visits to the Holy Land in Saudi Arabia. Also speaking, Ayman Elkayssouni, who is Cluster Director, Sales and Marketing, Zamzam Pullman Makkah and Madina, stated that the purpose of the visit by the hotel brand was to engage hajj operators directly, listen to their needs, and also build relationships with the Hajj operators in the years to come. He stated that the hotel was consistently looking for new offerings to ensure a renewed experience every time a guest visits adding, “We have introduced a loyalty programme to reward guests who stay at our hotels. We are also considering having Nigerian and African cuisine on our culinary list to address the needs of Nigerians during their stay at the hotel” Responding, Sogbesan Hasanat, Managing Director, News Crescent International Travels Limited, admitted that “Zamzam Pullman Makkah and Medina has been a wonderful hotel and customers experience has been very good. “A lot of them have really had a wonderful time staying at the hotel. It is like home away from home.”