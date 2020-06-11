Noah Ebije, Kaduna

The Kaduna State Government has imposed a 24-hour curfew in Atyap Chiefdom of Zangon Kataf Local Government and Chawai Chiefdom in Kauru local government with immediate effect.

A statement issued by the Commissioner of Internal Security and Home Affairs Samuel Aruwan on Thursday afternoon said that ‘security agencies are containing the tensions arising from a clash last week over farmland in Zangon-Kataf.’

According to the commissioner, community leaders had tried to ease the tension which seems to have escalated.