From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Military Troops under the auspices of Operation Safe Haven on Friday arrested two suspected bandits in Zangon Kataf local government area of Kaduna State.

The suspects’ arrest was effected following a tip off and they are in the custody of the troops undergoing preliminary investigation.

According to the Commissioner for Internal security and Home Affairs Samuel Aruwan, “Troops under the auspices of Operation Safe Haven, in conjunction with troops of the Defence Headquarters Special Forces arrested two suspected bandits between Ungwan Wakili and Zango Urban in Zango Kataf local government area.

“The two suspects, Abdulhameed Abubakar Bala and Abubakar Abdulhameed Garba, were arrested following a tip off, in connection with their alleged involvement in a series of attacks on Gora Gan, Damkasuwa, Zonzon and Kwaku in December 2020.

“The suspects are in the troops’ custody undergoing preliminary investigation.

“Governor Nasir El-Rufai received the report with gratitude, and commended the troops for their relentless work in apprehending the suspects. He urged them to ensure a comprehensive investigation”.