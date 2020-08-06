Sola Ojo, Kaduna

About 22 people are said to have been killed in the latest attacks on communities in Zangon Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna State by yet to be identified armed men.

Due to killing of a farmer in Zangon in June, the Kaduna State Government had imposed a 24-hour curfew on Zangon Kataf and Kauru Local Government areas on June 11, which was still in place when the fresh attacks took place.

A source who spoke to Daily Sun in confidence said the attackers visited and launched coordinated attacks on Apyia’Shyim, A’Piako, Atak’Mawei, and Kibori villages all in Atyap Chiefdom of Zangon Kataf, which is one of several local government under 24-hour curfew since June 11.

‘It rained all through the night in the area and the attackers had unchallenged operations from around 10 pm Wednesday which entered early hours of Thursday.

‘By the time they were done, 22 corpses have so far recovered at about 12 pm on Thursday, while the search is still on. They also burnt several houses,’ the source said.

Secretary, Atyap Traditional Council, Mr Stephen Akut, confirmed the development to a local news source, saying ‘the attackers were said to be in their numbers and that the casualty figures are still sketchy. Security operatives have been mobilize to the affected communities.’

The Chairman of Zangon Kataf Local Government Area, Dr Elias Manza, confirmed that three corpses were recovered in Kurmin Masara, six in Apyia Shyam (Asha’a Wuce) and 10 in Takmawai where the destruction of property was massive.

Police spokesman for the State Command ASP Muhammed Jalige could not confirm the incident, however, when Daily Sun visited him in his office.

He promised to confirm from the DPO in charge of the area and get back at 1400 hours which he has not done as at the time of this report.